The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,685 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 309,394 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $19,219,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in TJX Companies by 9.1% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 106,642 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 93,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 297,822 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $16,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $73.73. 1,244,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,445,678. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $83.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.55 and a 200-day moving average of $74.20. The firm has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.