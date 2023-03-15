The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Increased by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.6% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $31,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.10. 1,046,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,702,433. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $330.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.60. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.04%.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.67.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

