The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $122.72

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $122.72 and last traded at $125.25, with a volume of 1261538 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.36.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.59. The company has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.