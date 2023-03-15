The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by MFA Wealth Advisors LLC

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 138.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 22,440 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 76,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,011,000 after acquiring an additional 14,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 7,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $5.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.42. 1,456,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,922,564. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.72 and a 12-month high of $199.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

