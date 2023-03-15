The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the February 13th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OLB stock remained flat at $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 113,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.04. The OLB Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in The OLB Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The OLB Group by 80.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 126,563 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in The OLB Group by 301.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 36,167 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in The OLB Group in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in The OLB Group in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

