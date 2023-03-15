The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Short Interest Update

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHCGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,550,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the February 13th total of 14,470,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,969,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,955,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.31. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.70.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 83.77%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 206.4% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on KHC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.92.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

