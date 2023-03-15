The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Short Interest Update

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,550,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the February 13th total of 14,470,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,969,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,955,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.31. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 83.77%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 206.4% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on KHC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.92.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.