The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Performance

GUT stock opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Utility Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GUT. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 233.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 33,505 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 26,182 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 169,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 25,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 139.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 23,507 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

