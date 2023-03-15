The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $164.86

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 164.86 ($2.01) and traded as high as GBX 171.70 ($2.09). The Alumasc Group shares last traded at GBX 171 ($2.08), with a volume of 92,573 shares trading hands.

The Alumasc Group Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 165.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 155.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.82, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of £56.72 million, a PE ratio of 676.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Get The Alumasc Group alerts:

The Alumasc Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The Alumasc Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,000.00%.

The Alumasc Group Company Profile

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company operates through Water Management, Building Envelope, and Housebuilding Products segments.

Further Reading

