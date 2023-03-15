Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Short Interest Update

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the February 13th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.5 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on THLEF. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Thales from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THLEF remained flat at $134.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.32. Thales has a one year low of $107.55 and a one year high of $145.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Thales stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Thales S.A. ( OTCMKTS:THLEF Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. 20.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

