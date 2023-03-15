Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Short Interest Update

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the February 13th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.5 days.
A number of research firms have issued reports on THLEF. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Thales from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.
Shares of OTCMKTS:THLEF remained flat at $134.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.32. Thales has a one year low of $107.55 and a one year high of $145.50.
Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.
