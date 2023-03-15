Terra Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $323.94 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. In the last seven days, Terra has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $323.94 million and approximately $76.07 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can now be purchased for about $1.38 or 0.00005600 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00010917 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003694 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000045 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001783 BTC.

About Terra

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 234,028,357 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.