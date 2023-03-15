Terra (LUNA) Price Hits $1.36 on Exchanges

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. During the last week, Terra has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $317.72 million and $68.67 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00005507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00010937 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001275 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003676 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 234,156,369 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

