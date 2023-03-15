Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.85

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.85 and traded as high as $4.97. Telecom Argentina shares last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 179,935 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEO. TheStreet cut Telecom Argentina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.84.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Telecom Argentina in the first quarter valued at $520,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 38,943 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the first quarter worth about $3,507,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Telecom Argentina during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Telecom Argentina by 225.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 243,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

