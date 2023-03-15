Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.85

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.85 and traded as high as $4.97. Telecom Argentina shares last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 179,935 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEO. TheStreet cut Telecom Argentina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Telecom Argentina Trading Down 5.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.84.
Institutional Trading of Telecom Argentina
About Telecom Argentina
Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telecom Argentina (TEO)
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
- SentinelOne: Reversal In-Play For Cybersecurity Stocks
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.