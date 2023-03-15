Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:THW opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.24.

Get Tekla World Healthcare Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tekla World Healthcare Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THW. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Company Profile

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry. Its objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investment companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities and debt securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla World Healthcare Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.