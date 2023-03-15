TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Trading Down 8.7% After Insider Selling

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.7% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $12.47 and last traded at $12.50. Approximately 2,436,973 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 5,672,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.69.

Specifically, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 22,208 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $335,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price target on TechnipFMC from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.45.

TechnipFMC Trading Down 10.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.35 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.66.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 1,006.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 24,044 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,519,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,901,000 after buying an additional 1,522,091 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 68,732.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,053,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,987,000 after buying an additional 7,043,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at $3,718,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designs and manufactures products and systems, performs engineering, procurement and project management, and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

