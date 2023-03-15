Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Takes $29.34 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 57,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,342,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7,300.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of TMO stock traded down $9.81 on Wednesday, hitting $546.15. The stock had a trading volume of 76,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $566.05 and its 200-day moving average is $545.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $618.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total value of $915,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,614,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,800 shares of company stock worth $12,995,574 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Articles

