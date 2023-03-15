Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases Shares of 397,207 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 397,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,680,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,573,746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521,080 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,463,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230,872 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after purchasing an additional 560,517 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,468,477,000 after buying an additional 3,094,957 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,479,000 after buying an additional 3,131,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:XOM traded down $2.95 on Wednesday, reaching $103.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,708,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,722,066. The company has a market capitalization of $423.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $76.25 and a 1-year high of $119.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

