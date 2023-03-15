Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases New Position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,072,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,824,000. onsemi accounts for 0.8% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.25% of onsemi at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in onsemi during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in onsemi during the third quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in onsemi during the third quarter worth $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in onsemi during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at onsemi

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of onsemi stock opened at $79.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.74. onsemi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $87.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. onsemi’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that onsemi will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on onsemi from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on onsemi from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on onsemi from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark upped their target price on onsemi from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on onsemi from $75.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.84.

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

