Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases New Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,994,000. AutoZone makes up about 0.6% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.13% of AutoZone at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in AutoZone by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,652.76.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

AutoZone Stock Performance

In other news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total value of $336,886.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,188,714.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $585,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,361 shares of company stock worth $22,971,862. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,427.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,455.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2,382.88. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,610.05. The company has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $22.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.22 EPS for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

