Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Makes New Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 168,357 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,477,000. United Rentals makes up 0.5% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,237.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 185.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 47.6% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSE URI opened at $399.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.85. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $481.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $429.71 and its 200 day moving average is $357.33.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 4.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,672 shares of company stock valued at $13,871,422 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on United Rentals to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on United Rentals from $460.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on United Rentals from $341.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.46.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

See Also

