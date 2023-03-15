Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Makes New Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 338,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,339,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in Progressive by 5.1% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.71. 279,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,596. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.20, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.05. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $146.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.62.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $497,341.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $397,441.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $497,341.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,838 shares of company stock valued at $7,864,579. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

