Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Makes New $32.32 Million Investment in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 586,980 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,319,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 203.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,188,218 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $377,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,342 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at $81,527,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded down $2.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.94. 396,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,943,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.78. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $83.21.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 9.8%.

RIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($64.72) to GBX 5,380 ($65.57) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. CLSA raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

