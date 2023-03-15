Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Makes New $25.70 Million Investment in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 374,822 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,700,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.55% of Lumentum at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 6.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 23.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 10.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 7.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,633,000 after buying an additional 53,978 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LITE stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.76. 53,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,083. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $100.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 136.59, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.13 million. Analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LITE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.43.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

