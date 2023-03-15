Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Invests $42.44 Million in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 153,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $42,440,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Home Depot by 5.4% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.8% in the third quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $284.30 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $291.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $312.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

