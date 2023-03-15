Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Invests $23.90 Million in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $23,901,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.05% of O’Reilly Automotive as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORLY. Barclays began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $820.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $859.60.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $818.37. 18,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,119. The company has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $873.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $822.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $795.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.64 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

