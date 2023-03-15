Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys Shares of 97,402 The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 97,402 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,026,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.21. 45,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,516. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $298.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $233.30 and a 12 month high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, SVB Securities cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $470,260.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,761 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,280 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

