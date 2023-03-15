TD Securities Lowers Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Price Target to C$10.00

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 140.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dorel Industries from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Dorel Industries Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of TSE:DII.B traded down C$0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.15. 9,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Dorel Industries has a 1-year low of C$4.15 and a 1-year high of C$10.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.36. The firm has a market cap of C$117.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.89.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

