TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Short Interest Down 17.2% in February

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the February 13th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TCW Strategic Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 2.4% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 120,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 75.9% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 23,082 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 41.0% during the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 397,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 115,520 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 29,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. 30.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Price Performance

TSI traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.94. 75,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,055. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.81.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Increases Dividend

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.39%. This is an increase from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

