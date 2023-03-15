Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,424 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Target were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,334 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,040,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 283.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 22,659 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Target by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Target by 11.6% in the third quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 13,372 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Insider Transactions at Target

Target Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.21. 200,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,121,291. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.72.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

