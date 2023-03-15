Tangible Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $77.23 Million (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Tangible token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.37 or 0.00009558 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Tangible has traded up 147.4% against the dollar. Tangible has a total market capitalization of $77.23 million and $969.62 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Tangible

Tangible’s launch date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.38427556 USD and is up 2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2,043.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

