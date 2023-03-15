Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) Insider Purchases A$19,899.00 in Stock

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH – Get Rating) insider David Gallop purchased 20,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.99 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,899.00 ($13,266.00).

Tabcorp Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58.

Tabcorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.31%. Tabcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.27%.

About Tabcorp

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. It operates through Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment offers through a network of TAB agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations, as well as through retail, Internet, mobile devices, and phone.

