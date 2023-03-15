System1 (SST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 16th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

System1 Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE:SST opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.64. System1 has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of System1 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

System1 Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of System1 in the 1st quarter worth about $1,190,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of System1 in the 1st quarter worth about $1,145,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of System1 by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in System1 during the 1st quarter valued at about $841,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in System1 by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

