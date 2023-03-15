System1 (SST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 16th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:SST opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.64. System1 has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of System1 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.
