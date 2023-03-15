Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $37.22 Million

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 14th. During the last week, Sweat Economy has traded down 11% against the dollar. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $37.22 million and $9.53 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sweat Economy token can now be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy’s launch date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,337,393,220 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,065,867,132 tokens. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Sweat Economy Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sweat Economy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sweat Economy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

