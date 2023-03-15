Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) CEO Sells $310,133.00 in Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $310,133.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,843,540.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jason Eric Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

On Wednesday, March 15th, Jason Eric Evans sold 99 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $2,979.90.

On Monday, February 27th, Jason Eric Evans sold 20,042 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $672,008.26.

On Monday, February 13th, Jason Eric Evans sold 5,884 shares of Surgery Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $199,467.60.

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SGRY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,386. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.55 and a beta of 2.73. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $707.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.34 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. Analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SGRY. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Surgery Partners from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surgery Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,853,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,092,000 after buying an additional 3,719,766 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 1,062.9% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,484,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,776 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 268.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,193,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,658 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,479,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,289 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.