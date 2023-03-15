Sunbelt Securities Inc. Takes Position in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 120,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,000.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July Price Performance

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.19. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.68.

