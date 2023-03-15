Sunbelt Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $140.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $161.24. The firm has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
