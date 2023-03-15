Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $2.20 Million Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,756 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,452.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE opened at $43.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.76. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $34.94 and a one year high of $50.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

