Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $2.02 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $4,398,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,201,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,982,000 after purchasing an additional 82,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $139.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.60. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $329.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.67.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

