Sunbelt Securities Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 248.7% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $64.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $72.88.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

