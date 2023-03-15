Sunbelt Securities Inc. Cuts Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Valero Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Raymond James boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.38.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $131.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.21. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.13 and a one year high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.37 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

