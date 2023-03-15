Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 558 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $322.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $334.84 and a 200 day moving average of $325.82. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $286.62 and a 12-month high of $354.88.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

