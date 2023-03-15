Substratum Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 32.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 15th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $184,872.34 and $212.70 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Substratum has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00009954 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00029106 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00032287 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00021865 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000164 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00212860 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24,413.60 or 1.00170269 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.000486 USD and is down -19.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $31.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

