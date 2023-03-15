Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Short Interest Down 18.2% in February

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Studio City International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Studio City International stock. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

Studio City International Stock Performance

Shares of Studio City International stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $6.69. 6,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,498. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.29. Studio City International has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.24.

About Studio City International

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

