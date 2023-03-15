Stratis Hits Market Capitalization of $76.24 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00002107 BTC on popular exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $76.24 million and $5.98 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,637.04 or 0.06654815 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00065871 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00024362 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00049329 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00008007 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00021130 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Stratis Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 147,080,043 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

