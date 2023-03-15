StockNews.com Upgrades RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RLJ. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.79.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $10.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.11 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $14.78.

RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.99 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 2.04%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 60.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

(Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.