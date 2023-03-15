StockNews.com Lowers Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $200.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered Signature Bank from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Signature Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $186.29.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Signature Bank stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $61.37 and a 12 month high of $328.88.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.27). Signature Bank had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $683.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 20.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 1,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 54.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Further Reading

