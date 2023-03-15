StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Emerson Radio stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.58. Emerson Radio has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $0.91.

About Emerson Radio

Emerson Radio Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, importation, and marketing of a variety of houseware and consumer electronic products and licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis. Its products include microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, toaster ovens, clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, wireless charging, massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

