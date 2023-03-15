StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Emerson Radio Price Performance
Shares of Emerson Radio stock opened at $0.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.58. Emerson Radio has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $0.91.
About Emerson Radio
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Emerson Radio (MSN)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Radio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Radio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.