StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $0.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.16. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $3.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYCC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 155,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 104,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

Featured Stories

