STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Short Interest Down 17.7% in February

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,390,000 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the February 13th total of 6,550,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STM. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2,911.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,004 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,012,000 after buying an additional 129,554 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $152,573,000 after purchasing an additional 318,347 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $579,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,772 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $15,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 103,964 shares during the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.70.
STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 4.77%.
STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.
