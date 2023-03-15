STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Short Interest Down 17.7% in February

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,390,000 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the February 13th total of 6,550,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STM. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2,911.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,004 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,012,000 after buying an additional 129,554 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $152,573,000 after purchasing an additional 318,347 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $579,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,772 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $15,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 103,964 shares during the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.70.

STMicroelectronics Stock Up 3.2 %

STM stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.32. 3,728,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,714,997. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $50.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.88.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 4.77%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

