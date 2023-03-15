Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the February 13th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Stellar AfricaGold Price Performance

STLXF opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Stellar AfricaGold has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.

About Stellar AfricaGold

Stellar AfricaGold, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, exploring, and evaluating natural resource properties. It operates through Canada and Western Africa geographical segment. The company was founded on July 23, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

