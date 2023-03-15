Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLXF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the February 13th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Stellar AfricaGold Price Performance
STLXF opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Stellar AfricaGold has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.
About Stellar AfricaGold
