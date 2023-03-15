Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,066 shares during the quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.0% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 4,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 37.3% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 82,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 22,399 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 32.2% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.67.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of STLD stock opened at $116.29 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 56.22% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.54%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.